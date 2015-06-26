The famous couple commemorated the milestone anniversary with their daughters

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate '9 Years of Love' with Daughters on Thursday

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday, commemorating their family of four through social media.

Kidman, 48, who married the country crooner in Sydney, Australia in June 2006, shared a photo of the couple with daughters Sunday Rose, 6½, and Faith Margaret, 4, via Facebook on the big day.

In the family snap, the couple embraces and looks lovingly down at the girls.

“9 years of love xx,” the actress captioned the image.

Urban, 47, also used social media to celebrate the milestone, sharing a video with Kidman through Twitter after performing in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

In the clip, the singer thanks concertgoers for helping celebrate his anniversary, as his wife rests her head on his shoulder.

“We just came off stage in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and it was so fun,” Urban says. “It’s our anniversary tonight and everyone had signs wishing us a happy anniversary — you have no idea how touching that is.”

The “Raise ‘Em Up” singer even admits to getting choked up at the outpouring of fan support.

“I mean, literally, I was trying to hold tears back — it was so beautiful, they were everywhere,” he says, adding, “We were both so grateful, so thank you very much to everyone who came out tonight and made it magical, celestial and so romantic, it was beautiful.”

The Australian even joked that he and the Oscar-winner would spend every anniversary in the Michigan town.

The pair, who call Nashville, Tennessee home, look in love as ever, sharing a sweet kiss before the video ends.

“I always give props to Nic,” Urban previously told PEOPLE of his famous wife. “Because we travel so much as a family, she does an amazing job keeping everybody together. She’s got the kids’ schedule dialed in, she’s dropping them off even in the middle of her work. I couldn’t do any of this without her.”