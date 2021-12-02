Nicole Kidman Reveals Sweet Gesture Husband Keith Urban Did During Pregnancy

Nicole Kidman is giving sweet insight into her 15-year marriage.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star, 54, appeared on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she spoke briefly about the sweet gesture her "favorite person," husband Keith Urban, did while she was pregnant.

Kidman told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that Urban, also 54 — whom she married in 2006 — wasn't afraid to travel the distance to be by her side during a doctor's appointment prior to welcoming their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, 13.

"When I was pregnant with Sunday, he got on a plane to fly to Australia to see the first ultrasound and was there for 6 hours, saw the heartbeat, and then had to fly back [to LA] to do a show," Kidman said on the show, before Seacrest commended the "romantic and lovely" gesture.

Along with Sunday, the couple shares daughter Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor, now 28 and 26, respectively.

Seacrest then praised Kidman and Urban's "commitment" to each other over the course of their marriage. The actress added that her husband is her "favorite person" before correcting herself to include her kids.

"He's just my favorite person ... truly. I mean, Sunny, Faith, and Keith," she said with a smile.

Kidman then shared that she's excited for her family to travel to Australia for the holidays to see her mother and six nieces and nephews.

Earlier this year, the star opened up about her desire to have more children of her own but ultimately shared that she's content thanks to her big extended family.

"I would've loved 10 kids," Kidman told Marie Claire Australia in August. "But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

The Oscar winner also told Glamour U.K. about her love for children while her sister Antonia and three of her kids moved in with her family while she shot Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

"I just love kids. I said once, 'I prefer children to adults.' I like adults more now, not more than kids, though," she said at the time.