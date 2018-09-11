Nicole Kidman Says Her Kids Think She's a 'Crazy Mama' But Are Proud of Her Acting Career

For Nicole Kidman‘s little girls, their mom’s job is just like playing pretend!

The 51-year-old actress shared with Entertainment Tonight what her and husband Keith Urban‘s two children — Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10 — think of her acting career, since the mom of four works at home occasionally.

Ahead of the premiere of her new movie Destroyer at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, Kidman said, “We were by the skin of our teeth trying to make this film, and I mean, my kids are always like, ‘What is she doing now? Our crazy mama.’ ”

The Big Little Lies star continued, “But it’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories, and so that’s all they know.”

The only photograph promoting the film was released last month, and in it, the Oscar winner looks older and weary as LAPD officer Erin Bell.

The movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, tells the story of how Bell went undercover as a young woman with a criminal gang and still faces the traumatic events 20 years later.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kusama said she had a clear vision of how she wanted Kidman to come off for the role.

“We always knew that what we wanted her to look like was a real middle-aged woman with a past that she wears on her face,” Kusama told the magazine. “With sun damage and sleep deprivation and stress and rage, just in her whole physical body.”

Destroyer opens nationwide on Christmas Day.