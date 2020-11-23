Nicole Kidman Says Lockdown Is 'Difficult' for Daughters: They're 'Working Through the Emotions'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about how 2020 has affected her kids.

The Undoing actress, 53, opened up to Glamour U.K. for the magazine's November digital issue, revealing how her two young daughters — Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban — have handled the lockdown put in place earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Kidman said though they were somewhat used to virtual learning since they travel often because of their famous parents' jobs, they miss seeing their friends on a regular basis.

"Our kids — because we travel, and we won't be apart — are used to having to learn online, but the social distance has been very difficult for them," said Kidman, who is also mom to two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 27. "They are working through the emotions."

"For a 12 year old, it's about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9 year old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends," she added. "I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Elsewhere in the Glamour U.K. interview, Kidman said that her sister Antonia and three of her kids moved in with Kidman while she shoots the new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, making for quite the full house.

"I just love kids. I said once, 'I prefer children to adults.' I like adults more now, not more than kids, though," she said. "I love being around children and we've got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back [to Nashville] to release his album. So, my sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us."

"It's just fun because I just find their perspective not so heavy," continued Kidman. "It puts you in a more childlike place where you go, 'I can move through this and it can be fleeting. It doesn't have to become a massive weight.' "

Kidman recently told The Daily Telegraph about how her family was able to stay "healthy and safe" during the lockdown.