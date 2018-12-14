Nicole Kidman, 51, Says Her Daughters Called Her 'Granny' After They Saw Her Destroyer Makeover

Nicole Kidman‘s daughters didn’t beat around the bush when they saw her movie makeover for Destroyer.

When her kids with husband Keith Urban — Faith Margaret, 8 this month, and Sunday Rose, 10 — witnessed Kidman’s cinematic transformation into a world-weary LAPD detective, they offered her a new nickname.

“They called me ‘granny,’ ” the 51-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times in a new profile. “They’re like, ‘You’re our granny now.’ “

Kidman embraced the joke by telling her daughters that she would be open to attending a grandparents’ day at their school in her makeup. “I thought it’d be kind of quirky and funny and make for a good story for when they were older,” Kidman told the newspaper, quipping that she would say, ” ‘Oh … hello Sunday! I’m here!’ ” as if she were Sunday’s grandmother.

“And she’s just like, ‘Whatever you do, never, ever do that,’ ” Kidman continued. “So I won’t be dressing up as their granny — even though that’s what they called me!”

Nicole Kidman in Destroyer Annapurna Pictures

Before the Destroyer premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Kidman told Entertainment Tonight about her kids’ view of her career.

“We were by the skin of our teeth trying to make this film, and I mean, my kids are always like, ‘What is she doing now? Our crazy mama,’ ” she said.

“But it’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories, and so that’s all they know,” added the Big Little Lies star.

Nicole Kidman Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Her kids may be making fun of her appearance in Destroyer, but Kidman is getting plenty of praise from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Earlier this month, the star raved to PEOPLE about getting a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

“I’m so, so happy for this film. This crazy, female-driven film with this dangerous, complicated woman at the center of it,” said Kidman, who was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama.

“It was such a risk, so to be acknowledged — the Hollywood Foreign Press is so good at that because they acknowledge these small films that would really struggle if they didn’t get this kind of celebration,” she said.