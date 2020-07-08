Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo with Her 'Darling' Daughter Sunday on Her 12th Birthday

Nicole Kidman is spreading some birthday love!

The Big Little Lies star, 53, shared a snapshot to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her daughter Sunday Rose turning 12 years old.

Posting a sweet picture of her and her "baby girl" embracing in a hug, the proud mom captioned her post, "Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday 🥰🎂 Happy Birthday baby girl xx."

With the Australian tween's face hidden in the tender shot, fans commented on the special post with well-wishes for her. "Happy birthday to your beautiful girl!" one user wrote.

Another shared, "Happy birthday Sunday; you sure are lucky with the coolest parents; Keith and Nicole," referring to Sunday's father, Keith Urban.

Kidman's loving birthday post comes shortly after she spoke about motherhood during the coronavirus pandemic through an interview with Pete Hammond for Deadline's Behind the Lens series.

Speaking about her role as a mom during the global health crisis, the actress said, "I've been doing a lot of mothering as well, which is a great thing. I learn so much from it. You get to give a lot but I learn so much from them."

"I have a little girl who's about to be 12 and I have a 9-year-old and that requires a particular form of mothering," Kidman added. "And you need to be there 24/7 because right now you are also doing their schooling. So you are doing their schooling and they are home. And you are dealing with all of the other emotions."

Back in April, Urban, 52, also spoke about his time with his wife and daughters while the family is social distancing together, telling Entertainment Tonight, "[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly."

"[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert," he shared. "It's our little bit to try and help out."