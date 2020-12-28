Nicole Kidman Celebrates 'Darling' Daughter Faith Margaret's 10th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'

Nicole Kidman's youngest child is growing up so fast!

On Monday, The Prom actress, 53, celebrated her daughter Faith Margaret's 10th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute alongside a snapshot of her cake with 10 pink candles on top. Kidman, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban, wrote: "Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much ❤️ 🎂."

Kidman and Urban, who tied the knot in 2006, welcomed their second child together via surrogate on Dec. 28, 2010 in Nashville.

"Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret," they said in a statement at the time. "No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

Kidman — who is also mom to two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 28 — shared a rare photo of daughter Sunday back in July for her 12th birthday. "Birthday hugs for our darling Sunday 🥰🎂 Happy Birthday baby girl xx," the mom wrote at the time.

Earlier this year, Kidman opened up to Glamour U.K. for the magazine's November digital issue about how her girls have handled the pandemic shutdown. She said though they were somewhat used to virtual learning since they travel often because of their famous parents' jobs, they miss seeing their friends on a regular basis.

"Our kids — because we travel, and we won't be apart — are used to having to learn online, but the social distance has been very difficult for them," said Kidman. "They are working through the emotions."

"For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends," the Oscar winner added. "I pine and yearn for my friends too."

Also in the Glamour U.K. interview, Kidman said her sister Antonia and three of her kids moved in with Kidman's family while she shot the new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, making for quite the full house.

"I just love kids. I said once, 'I prefer children to adults.' I like adults more now, not more than kids, though," she said. "I love being around children and we've got five kids living with me now because Keith had to go back [to Nashville] to release his album. So, my sister moved in to help me while I'm filming, and we have three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us."