Pregnant Nicole Franzel Calls Approaching C-Section 'Terrifying': 'Never Had a Surgery in My Life'

Big Brother alum Nicole Franzel says thinking about her upcoming c-section "sends me in a spiral," adding that she "would rather not know when I'm going to give birth"

Nicole Franzel is dreading her upcoming caesarean section.

The Big Brother alum, 29, is currently expecting her first baby with husband Victor Arroyo — a son they'll name Victor Arroyo IV with the nickname "Arrow." In an update shared on Instagram Saturday, Franzel shared that "Arrow is still breech" and she's "now officially scheduled for a c-section which is terrifying to me." She did not say when she is scheduled to deliver her baby.

"Having a countdown is stressful for some reason, I would rather not know when I'm going to give birth. Isn't that weird?!?! I'm clearly not a planner," she writes, adding, "I've never had a surgery in my life. Which I'm so thankful for & the thought of it sends me in a spiral (working on hypnosis techniques for this)."

The reality star later adds, "Everything is great so far & I don't want to jinx it. I know it's all part of God's plan! All I pray for is a healthy baby & for me to make it out healthy too. I'm not taking anything for granted."

In the comment section, mom-of-three Jade Roper Tolbert said, "You got this mama!" while Ali Fedotowsky, who has two kids, wrote, "Such an exciting time in your life! Enjoy this time before your little one is born. And get ready for the single most magical moment of your life to happen! There is nothing more powerful in this world than seeing your first baby for the first time."

Last week, Franzel wrote on Instagram that she was at the point in her pregnancy when "I def don't feel cute anymore and my feet can barely handle the weight. I'm exhausted physically, mentally and emotionally so bare with me!! Pregnancy is such a beautiful thing and I'm so grateful. I just want to be honest with how I'm feeling incase you're there too — you're not alone!"

She also recently had a "small scare with cholestasis," which affects the flow of digestive fluids, last month.

"As far as the cholestasis goes — the itching has subsided substantially!! So I'll get a re-draw next week but definitely feeling better about it!" she said in a June 27 post. She also wrote to her followers, "Sharing helps so so much. I wouldn't have known anything about cholestasis if it wasn't for you!!"