Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Reveals Recent E.R. Visit for Heavy Bleeding After Welcoming Son

Nicole Franzel and husband Victor Arroyo III welcomed baby boy Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV on July 23 after first meeting on Big Brother 18 in 2016

Nicole Franzel is on the mend after experiencing a postpartum health scare.

The Big Brother winner, 29, opened up about her first few weeks as a new mom in an Instagram Story on Thursday, revealing that she recently went to the emergency room for heavy bleeding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When a fan asked how she has been recovering following her c-section, Franzel — who welcomed son Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV with husband Victor Arroyo III in July — replied, "It's pretty good!"

However, the Big Brother: All-Stars alum noted that "I ended up bleeding pretty heavily and thought I was hemorrhaging 😅 since I was going through pads so quickly and went to the ER a few days ago."

"It was so sudden & so much bleeding, it scared the crap out of me," she explained. "But Everyday I'm a little better!"

Nicole Franzel Credit: Nicole Franzel/instagram

As for her c-section itself, Franzel said it was "SO FAST & so easy."

"I literally can't believe it," she continued. "For those of you with a planned cesarean DO NOT FRET!!!!!!"

The trained ER nurse announced that was expecting her first child with Arroyo III, 30, in January. Two months later, the couple — who got engaged during a 2018 episode of Big Brother after first meeting in the house in 2016 — tied the knot in a small ceremony in Orange Lake, Florida.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Franzel Doesn't Think She Will Return to Another Season of Big Brother

Little Arrow arrived at 8:01 a.m. on July 23, weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021

"Today was absolutely amazing & perfect," Arroyo III wrote in a message shared to both their accounts, alongside a photo of the newborn's hand holding onto his mom's finger. "He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!! 🙌"

Since Arrow's birth, the reality TV veterans have been inseparable from their baby boy, according to Franzel.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Arrow, he's doing really, really, really, really good," Franzel said in an Instagram Story on Thursday. "He just loves his mommy and daddy and wants to be held by them, and so if we want to put him down for a second, he doesn't like it."