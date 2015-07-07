Rehab Addict Host Nicole Curtis Is Pregnant

Updated July 07, 2015 12:30 AM
Rehab Addict host Nicole Curtis announced on Monday that she’s starting a very different sort of creative project: She’s pregnant.

Curtis, 38, posted a photo on Facebook on Monday along with a joke that initially had fans wondering if she was truly breaking the big news.

Curtis shared a photo of herself sporting a baby bump but also holding her dog, Lucy. The caption read, “To answer all your questions -yes! I was asked to be a surrogate -#lucy decided after all these years she wanted her own pups:)”

About an hour later, Curtis appended “#sarcasm #notasurrogate” as a clarification to confused fans.

Curtis has hosted the HGTV series Rehab Addict since 2010. Curtis who has talked in the past about being “a struggling single mom,” has a teenage son, Ethan.

