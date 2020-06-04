Nicole Byer Shares Script on How to Talk About Racism to White Kids: 'Read It Verbatim'

Nicole Byer is spelling out the issue of systemic racism and police brutality for parents of white children in the wake of George Floyd's homicide.

In an impassioned Instagram post Tuesday, the actress and comedian addressed the serious nature of the topic with a touch of her signature humor in a lengthy message, outlining "a conversation to have with your white child," word by word — which was inspired by a commenter who said they would let their kids watch her show Nailed It! but "keep their head down" instead of, in Byer's words, "stand up for" her.

"A good way to explain to kids #blacklivesmatter : 'you like this black lady right? She's silly? She makes you tee hee hee? You would be sad if a police officer hurt her right? Well this is the current country we live in where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and people in charge aren't doing a f—ing (you can replace that with dang if ya kids are soft) thing about it."

As for the "protesting" and "looters," the 33-year-old star went on to write, " 'Some of it is staged as a distraction some are opportunistic and some are people who've been oppressed for so long it bursts."

"And nice cops? There are no nice cops because if a cop was nice they wouldn't watch and participate in violence against black and brown people," Byer added. "If cops were really nice they would have spoken out about police brutality years ago and maybe walked out on their precincts to send a message that they are against this. Instead they dress up like your GI Joe doll and are very mean."

Image zoom Nicole Byer Jerod Harris/Getty Images

" 'The curfews the helicopters the police in riot gear is all because black people have asked to not be killed ... that's it. There's literally nothing else to it,' " Byer continued. " 'Now once a week let's read about s— (stuff for the soft kids) that happens to black people that doesn't get covered in schools like Juneteenth, black Wall Street, how black people have influenced most of pop culture today and aren't credited or it's just co-oped.' "

"And if you do this post about [it]," she addressed her readers. "Post about the black history you teach your white kid to maybe inspire another white parent to do the same thing."

"There I did it you can read it verbatim to your kids. Also I'm open to any additions," Byer wrote, concluding her post by imploring parents to "raise kids who give a f— and you gotta give a f— #blacklivesmatter."

Image zoom Protest in downtown Los Angeles Warrick Page/Getty

Famous moms and dads like Ciara, Thomas Rhett, Katherine Heigl and Iskra Lawrence have recently discussed their fears for their own non-white children, as well as how they are speaking to them about the fight for equality and the importance of standing up for what's right.

In a report released Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd's cause of death as a homicide — specifically, "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also said he "experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)."

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the ground by his neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. He and the three other officers present were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department last week, while the three other officers at the scene of the May 25 killing — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — are also facing formal criminal charges.

