Nicolas Cage Serenades Aaron Paul, Who Just Welcomed His Second Baby, with 'Three Blind Mice'

Nicolas Cage is showing off his singing chops.

The Breaking Bad alum, 42, said he was "more than exhausted" before providing an update on his baby boy. Ryden joins Paul and wife Lauren's 4-year-old daughter Story Annabelle.

"My baby, he's sleeping, but he grunts at night. It's like loud noises, and we're told by a doctor it's digestion," he told host James Corden. "He's just having trouble passing gas."

Paul explained that he had purchased a Windi, which is "a probe that you hollow out and stick in you baby's butt," according to Paul, to aid in his son's digestion.

Cage had a different suggestion for helping the infant.

Nicolas Cage Sings Aaron Paul a Lullaby on The Late Late Show with James Corden Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty

"Have you tried burping?" he asked. "I recommend a rocking chair, sing 'Three Blind Mice' and then just pat the back, and then the burp comes out."

He then belted out his own dramatic rendition of "Three Blind Mice."

Corden also congratulated Cage, who shared earlier this week that his baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata is going to be a girl. PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple's pregnancy news in January.

"I'm thrilled. I miss it. I miss going to the toy store, I miss singing lullabies," Cage told Corden of becoming a new parent again. "I miss the way they discover something for the first time."

"I like the way they look at the sunlight go through a leaf, and they are discovering these things like rain and a snowflake," he added. "It just brings it all back for us."

Paul agreed, saying, "It's all so magical."