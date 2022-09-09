Nicolas Cage Says He Went 'Straight to the Airport' for TIFF After Welcoming Baby with Wife Riko

Nicolas Cage is looking forward to spending quality time with his family.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actor, 58, and his wife Riko, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, PEOPLE confirmed.

Shortly after August Francesca's birth on Wednesday, Cage got on a plane to attend the premiere of his film Butcher's Crossing at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF on Friday, Cage says, "I literally just left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here. The deal was: 'Look, if my daughter has not arrived yet, then I'm not going, but tell them I most likely will go.' "

He adds he went "straight to the airport" after his daughter's arrival.

"I would not have been here, but I kept my word, and I'm here honoring my commitment — but I'm looking forward to getting back to my wife and my daughter," the National Treasure actor says.

Getty

Baby August is Riko's first child and Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Cage says he is interested in making more films that his baby daughter will enjoy.

"I want to make some movies that will bring a smile to her face and some laughter, absolutely," Cage shares. "Some more animated movies perhaps — show her some Croods 1, Croods 2…"

The actor also says Butcher's Crossing wouldn't be on his baby's watch-list anytime soon. "This one?" he jokes about his new Western film. "Probably never. It's pretty tough to watch."

Cage told PEOPLE in April that he's always put his work second to family matters.

"First and foremost ... there's no version of Nick Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children," he said at the time. "There's no version of Nick Cage that didn't put family first over career. I turned down Lord of the Rings and I turned down Matrix because I didn't want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that's a fact."

While chatting with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Cage said he is ready to tackle raising a baby all over again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said at the time. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Cage tied the knot with Riko during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.