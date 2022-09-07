Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cage and Shibata's pregnancy news in January

Published on September 7, 2022 06:00 PM
Riko Shibata; Nicolas Cage
Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata's little girl has arrived!

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep tells PEOPLE. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

The baby girl is Shibata's first child and Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre
Michael Kovac/Getty

In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.

The actor then shared the news in April that he was having a baby girl while promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he said. "I am gonna have a little girl."

Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Riko Shibata matching black leather pants while going insid THE American Museum of Natural History
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Earlier this year, the star told Access Hollywood that he is "extremely excited" to be a father again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.

