Celebrity Parents Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Cage and Shibata's pregnancy news in January

Published on September 7, 2022 06:00 PM

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata's little girl has arrived! The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep tells PEOPLE. "Mother and daughter are doing fine." The baby girl is Shibata's first child and Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Nicolas Cage and Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata Step Out for N.Y.C. Premiere of His New Movie In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time. The actor then shared the news in April that he was having a baby girl while promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he said. "I am gonna have a little girl."

Earlier this year, the star told Access Hollywood that he is "extremely excited" to be a father again. "My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that." The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.