Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, who wed last year, are expecting their first baby together

Nicolas Cage Reveals the Names He's Picked for His Baby on the Way with Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is sharing the sweet inspiration behind the names he has picked out for his baby on the way.

In the cover story for the April issue of GQ, the actor, 58, reveals that he and wife Riko Shibata, who are expecting their first baby together, have already landed on their child's moniker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The National Treasure star says they decided on Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.

"Augie was my father's nickname. And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco," he shares.

After pulling up a two-month ultrasound on his phone, he adds, "I think it's so sweet. It's like a little edamame. A little bean."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nic Cage in GQ Credit: Jason Nocito/GQ

In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple's pregnancy news. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.

The baby on the way is Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata, his fifth wife, during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.

Earlier this month, Cage and Shibata, 27, attended the premiere of Cage's film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest festival (SXSW). The two were snapped holding hands at the festival as they walked the red carpet together.