Nicolas Cage and Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata Attend Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Premiere
It was date night for soon-to-be parents Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata!
On Saturday, the couple, who is expecting their first baby together, attended the premiere of Cage's film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest festival (SXSW).
Shibata, 27, stepped out in a black knee-length dress with fringe detailing. She completed the look with a red lip, sparkling collar necklace and black heels. Meanwhile, Cage, 58, wore a red-and-black plaid suit over a black shirt, paired with brown dress shoes.
The two were snapped holding hands at the festival as they walked the red carpet together.
In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.
The baby on the way is Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata, his fifth wife, during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.
Cage and Shibata then posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt, which debuted in October 2021. The following month, the newlyweds walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood, California.
Cage and Shibata, who is also an actress, made their red-carpet debut last July at the premiere of his film Pig.
During a January interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor was asked to list his favorite things in life, and, according to the newspaper, named his wife Shibata as first and foremost.
"I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," Cage said.