Nicolas Cage — who is expecting a baby with wife Riko Shibata — is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships

Nicolas Cage Says He Is 'Extremely Excited' to Be a Father Again: 'I Miss Singing Lullabies'

Nicolas Cage is beyond thrilled to become a father to a newborn again.

While chatting with Access Hollywood to promote his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the actor, 58, expressed his excitement about becoming a dad again as his wife Riko Shibata, is expecting the pair's first baby together.

Sharing that he is "extremely excited" to welcome another little one, Cage added that his two children — sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships — are older now, so he is ready to tackle raising a baby all over again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

Back in January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Cage and Shibata are expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata, his fifth wife, during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.

Cage and Shibata, who is also an actress, made their red-carpet debut last July at the premiere of his film Pig.

Last month, Cage revealed in the April issue of GQ that he and Shibata have already landed on their child's moniker.

The National Treasure star said they decided on Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.

"Augie was my father's nickname. And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco," he shared.