Nicolas Cage and Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata Step Out for N.Y.C. Premiere of His New Movie

Soon-to-be parents Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata stepped out for a glamorous date night over the weekend.

On Sunday, the couple, who is expecting their first baby together, attended the New York City premiere of Cage's film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at Regal Essex Crossing, where the pair walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cage, 58, looked chic in a shimmering black suit while Shibata wore a black and purple floral kimono. She paired the look with an elegant gold purse and sandals.

In January, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.

The baby on the way is Cage's third, as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Riko Shibata; Nicolas Cage Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Last month, the actor revealed in the April issue of GQ that he and Shibata have already landed on their child's moniker.

The National Treasure star said they decided on Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.

"Augie was my father's nickname. And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco," he shared.

After pulling up a two-month ultrasound on his phone, he added, "I think it's so sweet. It's like a little edamame. A little bean."

The Oscar winner tied the knot with Shibata, his fifth wife, during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday.