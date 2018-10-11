Nico Tortorella can’t wait to be a parent one day.

The Younger star, who is sexually fluid, tied the knot with his longtime partner Bethany Meyers, who identifies as gay, on March 9. And according to the actor, the queer, polyamorous pair definitely see kids in their future.

“Of course,” Tortorella, who’s hosting a new MTV show, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, tells PEOPLE. “So excited. Probably in the next two to three years. And we’ll have two to three [kids]!”

Tortorella and Meyers, who have been together on and off for 12 years, didn’t live under the same roof in the months immediately following their wedding, but they have since moved in together.

“We have an apartment in the city and a house upstate, so we still spend a lot of time apart from each other,” he says. “And I think that’s really healthy for our relationship and any relationship, to keep that sense of individuality, even in a union.”

But Tortorella, 30, admits that their relationship has caused some tension with their loved ones.

“With both of our families it’s always been a work in progress,” he says. “I think it’s one thing to come out as queer, and then it’s another thing to come out as polyamorous. Neither one of them has had that much visibility, especially polyamory.”

“We have a lot of friends that are poly, I know a lot of older people that are poly — it’s been around forever,” he adds. “Like, since the Bible. But it’s just not something that’s really talked about and I think it’s really important for us to be visible and represent our community in a way that has never been done before.”

That being said, Tortorella says he and Meyers are by no means “experts on it.”

“We’re still figuring it out,” he says. “In terms of our own gender politics and queer theory, the way our own relationship works, I think what always comes first is that this is a work in progress. We’re still transitioning — I think we all are, in one way or another.”

RELATED: Sexually Fluid Star Nico Tortorella on His Queer ‘Family’ with Longtime Lesbian-Identifying Partner

Meyers, a fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur, proposed to Tortorella last year. In an essay for LGBTQ publication them about their wedding day, she explained, “I told him I loved him, that I was going to have his kids regardless, and that I needed health insurance (true romance).”

The couple said “I do” at the Manhattan City Clerk’s office wearing white genderbending ensembles complete with crowns, because, as Tortorella wrote, “in this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress.”