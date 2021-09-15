Nico Tortorella opens up about their polyamorous relationship with spouse Bethany Meyers and why sex with other partners was put "on hold" as they try for a baby together

Nico Tortorella Says They Currently Only Have Sex with Spouse to 'Get Pregnant'

Nico Tortorella is getting honest about trying for a baby, and how the process has affected their sex life.

The Younger and The Walking Dead: World Beyond actor appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, opening up about sexuality, relationships and overcoming alcoholism.

At one point in the candid conversation, Tortorella, 33, shares an update on trying to conceive a baby with spouse Bethany Meyers (the longtime partners wed in 2018). The pair have a polyamorous relationship, which is also a topic of discussion during the episode.

"It's a f-----g process. I just wished we learned more about how to get pregnant and not about how not to get pregnant. It's terrible," Tortorella, who goes by they/them pronouns, shares.

"I'm in this place now with sex where I think it's f-----g stupid," they say with a laugh. "I love sex, don't get me wrong; it's such a beautiful thing, it's an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix — it's like getting high. It's like getting off. I'm just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now."

Tortorella adds, "I'm only having sex to get pregnant right now. And I haven't had sex with a dude in two years. I haven't had sex with anyone except for my partner since February of 2020. Which is strange. We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we've known each other. It's been a f-----g process."

Tortorella explains that their current outlook on sex, though the actor misses having other partners, is different while trying to start a family.

"I'm just forced to just look at my biology in a different way [at the moment]," they say. "We were having the gender conversation, like penis/vagina: that's where I am right now, right? I'm addicted and in love with the idea that I will have a child soon, and all of my energy is directed to that person."

"It's okay to put my, you know, 'alternative' sex life on hold for a minute. It's not going away entirely. ... It bends and shifts," says Tortorella, adding that they and Meyers have grown closer while isolating together for much of the pandemic.

Back in April, Tortorella told Entertainment Tonight about how Younger costar and mom-of-three Hilary Duff partially inspired them to want a home birth when the time comes.