Nico Tortorella and Spouse Bethany C. Meyers Say Kids Are 'Definitely on the Horizon' for Them

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers might soon be hearing the pitter-patter of little feet — but not too soon.

During the Younger season 6 premiere party in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Meyers told PEOPLE that they wanted children together, but their timeline may have shifted a bit as of late.

“It’s definitely on the horizon!” said Meyers, who tied the knot with Tortorella in March 2018. “I was for sure that it was going to be this year but now I’m like, maybe a little longer. I think both of us believe that our children will come to us exactly when they’re supposed to.”

“I like to think that our baby’s going to choose when it’s the best time, it’s not going to be us that makes that decision,” added Tortorella. “We hear ’em knocking on a regular basis. I have dreams about our kids all the time. They’re ready, somewhere.”

Of their relationship, Meyers cited their 13 years of knowing each other, adding, “We know how we are amazing together but I do think that marriage, it became something different. Mostly because we became a family.”

“We legally became a family,” continued the fitness pro and LGBTQ rights activist. “And as someone who really values family, it’s been special to know that we’re creating our own and creating it in the way that we want to have it.”

Tortorella and Meyers wed after 11 years of on-and-off dating and have been in a “queer polyamorous relationship,” as Meyers described in a story for LGBTQ publication Them, for over a decade.

On their wedding day, they wore “gender-blending ensembles” that incorporated both dresses and pants because, as Tortorella wrote in the publication, “in this relationship, we both wear the pants and the dress.”

Sharing one of their wedding photos, Meyers — who identifies as gay and has previously shared that Tortorella is the only man she can imagine having a relationship with — wrote, “Can’t believe I kept my mouth shut for an entire week until we shared this.”

Tortorella told PEOPLE in October that they “of course” see kids in the pair’s future, putting their timeline at “probably in the next two to three years.”

“And we’ll have two to three [kids]!” added the Space Between author.

Meyers and Tortorella didn’t live under the same roof in the months immediately following their wedding, but they have since moved in together.

“We have an apartment in the city and a house upstate, so we still spend a lot of time apart from each other,” Tortorella said. “And I think that’s really healthy for our relationship and any relationship, to keep that sense of individuality, even in a union.”