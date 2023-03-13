Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Welcome First Baby, Daughter Kilmer Dove, in 'Beautiful' Home Birth

"She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings," wrote Bethany C. Meyers

Published on March 13, 2023 08:27 PM
Photo: nico tortorlella/instagram

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are officially parents!

The Younger star, 34, and the be.come project founder, 35, have welcomed a baby, daughter Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella, together, the pair announced on Monday.

Baby Kilmer was born at home on March 5 at 39 weeks and three days at 9:39 p.m., a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Tortorella shared snaps of the happy parents swooning over their newborn near an indoor tent. Meyers also sweetly held baby Kilmer in a few sentimental solo images.

"IП ᄂӨVΣ ЩIƬΉ ƬΉΣ DӨVΣ. introducing Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella. welcome to earth little one," wrote Tortorella.

Meyers shared in a post that their bundle of joy was born inside of the beautiful tent, trimmed with lace and floral curtains.

"Our long-awaited baby made her entrance to the world on March 5th. Everybody…meet Kilmer Dove Meyers Tortorella 🕊," Meyers began before explaining the significance of Kilmer's name.

"Kilmer is my grandfather's last name, my mother's maiden. Dove because Tortorella means 'turtle dove' and throughout our infertility journey she's been coming to us through birds. Doves for days."

Meyers noted that the number 39 has also been something important for the couple, even in their latest milestone.

"For those of you who have followed along and know the significance of the number 39 for Nico, myself and baby (scroll back a few posts) She was born at 39 weeks + 3 days, at 9:39 pm…can't make this up!" Meyers said.

Sharing details of the "intense" experience giving birth, Meyers wrote, "We had a beautiful, intense, raw, emotional, fast, safe and healthy homebirth. She was in fact born in the tent, surrounded by a circle of mothers (our immaculate care team), the spirits of ancestors past and future be.comings."

Meyers pointed out that the final photo was "the catch" and captured the exact moment Kilmer made her arrival.

nico tortorlella/instagram

The longtime partners wed in 2018 and confirmed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE in August.

"We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy," the couple shared in a statement with PEOPLE at the time.

"After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered," they continued. "Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others. But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby."

Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers
Courtesy Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

Tortorella previously told Entertainment Tonight about how Younger costar and mom-of-three Hilary Duff partially inspired Tortorella and Meyers to want a home birth.

"Hilary is such an incredible woman and the ways in which she has brought these children into this world are incredible. They've inspired how we want to have babies at home right in the little bathtub in the master bedroom with everyone else around," Tortorella said in April 2021. "There is something so special about how she lives her life and how she carries people, quite literally."

