Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers Expecting First Baby Together: 'Today Is a Celebration'

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are going to be parents!

The Younger star, 34, and the be.come project founder, 35, are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE. The longtime partners wed in 2018.

"We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy," the couple shares in a statement with PEOPLE.

"After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered," they continue. "Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others. But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

Tortorella has been previously open about the fertility journey the actor and Meyers have been through together. In an appearance on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper last September, Tortorella shared an update on trying to conceive.

"It's a f-----g process. I just wished we learned more about how to get pregnant and not about how not to get pregnant. It's terrible," Tortorella said at the time.

"I'm in this place now with sex where I think it's f-----g stupid," Tortorella said with a laugh. "I love sex, don't get me wrong; it's such a beautiful thing, it's an extension of love. But from a physical standpoint, this idea of just, like, a quick fix — it's like getting high. It's like getting off. I'm just living in a different, higher chakra, so to speak, right now."

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Tortorella added at the time, "I'm only having sex to get pregnant right now. And I haven't had sex with a dude in two years. I haven't had sex with anyone except for my partner since February of 2020. Which is strange. We have never been this monogamous and straight in the 15 years that we've known each other. It's been a f-----g process."

"I'm addicted and in love with the idea that I will have a child soon, and all of my energy is directed to that person."

"It's okay to put my, you know, 'alternative' sex life on hold for a minute," said Tortorella. "It's not going away entirely. ... It bends and shifts."

Tortorella previously told Entertainment Tonight about how Younger costar and mom-of-three Hilary Duff partially inspired Tortorella and Meyers to want a home birth when the time comes.

"Hilary is such an incredible woman and the ways in which she has brought these children into this world are incredible. They've inspired how we want to have babies at home right in the little bathtub in the master bedroom with everyone else around," Tortorella said at the time. "There is something so special about how she lives her life and how she carries people, quite literally."