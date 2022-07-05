Nicky Hilton Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband James Rothschild: 'Officially a Party of Five!'

The new arrival joins the couple's daughters Teddy, 4, and Lily-Grace, 5½

Nicky Hilton Rothschild's baby boy is here!

On Tuesday, the fashion designer, 38, announced the arrival of her third baby with husband James Rothschild on Instagram.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote, sharing a black-and-white silhouette image of the proud parents. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

The couple hasn't shared the baby's date of birth or any further details at this time.

Nicky and James also share daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½. The two will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary this summer.

Recently, Hilton Rothschild shared Instagram photos while hitting the pool with her sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, who is also expecting a baby, her second child with husband Barron Hilton.

The pair laid poolside in matching swimsuits with their baby bumps on display in the pictures.

"Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰," Nicky captioned the post. "Can't wait for the cousins to meet each other! 🥰."

In May, Hilton Rothschild celebrated her baby on the way, a boy, with an all-things blue baby shower. She shared moments from the festivities in an Instagram carousel, beginning with a photo of her holding her baby bump as she posed with sister Paris Hilton.

"Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle.🧸💙🍼," Nicky captioned the photos, which ended with Lily-Grace and Teddy indulging in sweet treats. One snap showed an adorable girl hiding under a life-size teddy bear.

The same month, mom Kathy Hilton predicted it wouldn't be long until she was traveling to New York for the arrival of her grandson. "Nicky is easy. I fly in [to New York] for all the births," she told PEOPLE. "I'll be there holding her hand. It'll be in the next five or six weeks."