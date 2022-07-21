Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Newborn Son: 'Baby Bliss'

The fashion designer, 38, announced the arrival of her third baby with husband James Rothschild on Instagram earlier this month

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is sharing the first glimpse at her baby boy!

On Thursday, the fashion designer, 38, shared two photos featuring her 2-week-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed. Nicky and husband James Rothschild are also parents to daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½.

In one photo, the baby boy lays across Nicky's chest wearing a white, long-sleeved onesie with angel wings on the back as she lays in a hammock and snaps a selfie. "Baby bliss 🫧," she captioned the shot.

The onesie is a hand-me-down that was featured in a 2021 Mother's day throwback photo Nicky posted on Instagram from when one of her girls was an infant.

The second photo, shared on her Instagram Story, shows Nicky holding the camera directly above herself, smiling as her baby boy's arms stretch up toward her.

Nicky's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively.

Nicky announced the arrival of her third baby on Instagram with a black-and-white silhouette photo of her and James standing in a doorway as he held her bump.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

The couple hasn't shared the baby's date of birth or any further details.

In February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."

She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.

"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt," she said at the time. "I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."