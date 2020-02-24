Nicky Hilton Rothschild Talks Her 'Classic and Feminine' Style — and Gets Candid About Mom Guilt

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is enjoying mom life — with style — as she launches her latest shoe collection.

The star, 36, opened up to PEOPLE about her Spring 2020 footwear collection with French Sole — which drops on March 2 — and detailed some of the challenges she’s experienced when it comes to raising Lily-Grace, 3, and Teddy, 2.

“The collection is inspired by my favorite cotton candy color pastels, lots of bows, laser-cut leather and snake skin — which is one of the biggest trends at the moment — and my classic ballet flats,” she tells PEOPLE. “I live in ballet flats. They’re a perfect combination of comfort and elegance.”

“I try and make the designs classic and feminine,” she adds. “These shoes go with any season, so that’s why I don’t gravitate towards chunky, trendy shoes.”

Rothschild, who says she doesn’t “have time to shop like I used to,” still makes time to coordinate stylish looks despite her busy schedule of balancing motherhood and work.

Image zoom Nicky Hilton Rothschild Courtesy Nicky Hilton

RELATED: Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s New Shoe Collaboration Includes a Sweet Nod to Her Famous Family

“I think it’s all about how you style your things,” she explains. “I’ve just been wearing and styling a lot of stuff I’ve had in my closet for years. I always gravitate towards the classics like beautiful blazers and I love a petticoat, skinny jeans and leather jackets.”

In fact, Rothschild says she doesn’t stray from her staple items very often.

“I go to work every single day in skinny jeans, a ballet flat and a blazer or sweater,” she says. “I just mix it up on rotation. My style hasn’t changed that much — I’m still running around in my skinny jeans and ballet flats.”

The designer also takes some style inspiration from her own mother, Kathy Hilton. “I have a fondness to tweed Chanel jackets,” she tells PEOPLE. “Maybe because growing up, my mother always wore tweed Chanel suits, so I associate that with her.”

As a mom of two herself, Rothschild says the biggest lesson that she’s learned from parenting her daughters is that patience is a virtue. She’s also learned the importance of leading by example.

Image zoom Nicky Hilton Rothschild Courtesy Nicky Hilton

RELATED: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband James and Their Two Daughters

“Patience and being the best version of yourself — I’ve learned that with children, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” she says.

“If you’re going to get upset with your child for screen time or being on an iPad, you yourself can’t be sitting on a phone or on an iPad,” Rothschild explains. “Our children mirror what we do so I think it’s very important to set a good example. Be the best version of yourself.”

The heiress also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.

“I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” she says. “I think we could all do better at that and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”

“Whenever I do work trips, I’ll feel guilty about leaving the children,” Rothschild says. “But at the same time, I think it’s also setting a good example for your children about working on what you’re passionate about. I want to lead by example.”

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild CJ Rivera/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Nicky Hilton Rothschild Has to ‘Hide’ Designer Bags from Her Daughters: ‘It’s Dangerous’

Hilton’s next big challenge will be teaching her youngest daughter Teddy how to use the bathroom as the little one prepares to start school.

“We’re about to start potty training with Teddy,” she says. “[Lily and Teddy] just started French class together, which I love. They can say ‘Hello,’ ‘How are you?’ and a few words. I think it’s important to introduce language at a young age. Teddy just got accepted into school for next year so she’ll be joining her big sister, which is exciting — one drop-off at one school.”

Up next, Rothschild is teaming up with her sister Paris Hilton, 39, for an exciting collaboration.

“Paris and I have such different taste and style. They say opposites attract so I think it’s going to be a very interesting mix,” she tells PEOPLE. “We haven’t worked together on any work projects in a very long time so we’re going to be working on some interesting stuff together this year, which is fun. For the past 10 years or so, we’ve been doing our own thing, but I’m excited for us to come back together professionally and collaborate. Stay tuned.”