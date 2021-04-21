Nicky Hilton Rothschild says she "strangely liked" not leaving the house during lockdown as it provided more "quality family time" with her daughters

Nicky Hilton on 'Silver Lining' of Pandemic, How Lockdown Made Her 'Appreciate the Smaller Things'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is looking on the bright side after a difficult year.

The mom of two, 37, opened up about the positives of being home amid the pandemic in a new Q&A with childrenswear brand Dotty Dungarees, with whom the designer recently collaborated on a spring collection.

"I think it really taught us all how precious life is and to be grateful for what we have," Hilton Rothschild says was her biggest surprise from pandemic life. "It has been a reminder to appreciate the smaller things in life we often take for granted."

Hilton Rothschild — who shares daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 4½, with husband James Rothschild — says she has loved spending the extra time with her family this year.

"I strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time," she admits. "There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic."

The designer recently spoke to PEOPLE about her family's plans for Mother's Day and what she is most looking forward to on the holiday. Hilton Rothschild said she can't wait to see what homemade gifts Teddy and Lily-Grace have in store for her this year.

"Mother's Day at our house usually consists of lots of time in the kitchen and cooking a big breakfast. Then my girls love to bake, and they know I love to bake, so I'll make some cupcakes or brownies," she shared. "Last year, they made me a big collage. They took all of my photos and cut them up and made this huge collage of my husband and I, our wedding pictures, our pets, everything."

The star added, "I do love Mother's Day. It's nice to have a special day dedicated to you."