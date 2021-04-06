Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy 'Trading Easter Loot'
Nicky Hilton shares her two children — Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn and Lily-Grace Victoria — with husband James Rothschild
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is one proud mama!
On Sunday, the 37-year-old designer shared an adorable snapshot of her two daughters — Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 4 — enjoying each other's company as their family celebrated Easter together. Hilton Rothschild shares her kids with her husband, James Rothschild.
Seen sitting on a lawn with one another, Teddy and Lily-Grace each donned matching pink dresses and matching bunny ears for the photo. The pair also had matching Easter baskets with accompanying plush bunnies tucked inside.
"Trading Easter loot 🐣," Hilton Rothschild captioned the sweet moment on Instagram.
In the comments section of her post, an array of Hilton Rothschild's fans left kind messages on the heartwarming photo of the pair.
"Super darling 😍😍🐰🐰," wrote one fan as another said, "So adorable 🐇🐇🌸🐰🐰."
"I looove their Easter dresses! 🐣🐰💐," added another.
Meanwhile, Hilton Rothschild's mother — Kathy Hilton — left a simple message of two heart-eye emojis on the post as well.
Back in February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."
She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.
"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt," she said at the time. "I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."
"Whenever I do work trips, I'll feel guilty about leaving the children," she said. "But at the same time, I think it's also setting a good example for your children about working on what you're passionate about. I want to lead by example."