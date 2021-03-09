Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3, Playing Dress-Up

"Happy International Womens Day to all the incredible women who have paved the way for us to be where we are today," the designer wrote Monday

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is honoring her little girls for International Women's Day.

The designer, 37, shared a photo of daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 4, on Instagram Monday, showing the siblings smiling while playing dress-up in hats, sunglasses and dresses. Hilton Rothschild shares her kids with husband James Rothschild.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the incredible women who have paved the way for us to be where we are today. Cheers to all the wonderful women fighting for an even greater future for the women of tomorrow. These are tough times but our future is bright! 🌟" she captioned the post.

For New Year's Eve, the mom of two posted a snapshot of Lily-Grace and Teddy smiling at each other while wearing shiny golden dresses at home for the holiday.

"Just because we have to stay home doesn't mean we can't dress up!" Hilton Rothschild wrote with the photo at the time. "It's been a year we will never forget...Looking forward to a new year and brighter days ahead! ✨✨✨"

In February 2020, Hilton Rothschild opened up to PEOPLE about the biggest lesson that she's learned from parenting her daughters: "Patience and being the best version of yourself."

She also got candid about one of the most challenging parts of motherhood.

"I think all moms suffer from mom guilt," she said at the time. "I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."