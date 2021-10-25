Nicky Hilton Rothschild Enjoys Fun Fall Day with Daughters, 5 and 3½: 'My Sweet Little Pumpkins'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is enjoying seasonal smiles with her family.

The fashion designer, 38, shared photos on Instagram over the weekend from an outing she had with daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 3½, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, whom she shares with husband James Rothschild.

In one photo, the sisters smiled while sitting on massive pumpkins at a farm, holding hands while resting their heads on one another.

"My sweet little pumpkins! 🎃🎃," Hilton Rothschild captioned the post.

Back in April, the mom opened up in a Q&A with childrenswear brand Dotty Dungarees, with whom she collaborated on a collection, about the positives of being home during the pandemic.

"I think it really taught us all how precious life is and to be grateful for what we have," she said at the time. "It has been a reminder to appreciate the smaller things in life we often take for granted."

She added that she has loved spending the extra time with her family: "I strangely liked the not leaving the house for days at a time. There was something so cozy about being locked down with my family. That quality family time was definitely the silver lining of the pandemic."

Hilton Rothschild previously told PEOPLE that her daughters love playing dress-up and creating imaginative ensembles at home.