Nicky Hilton Rothschild Posts Rare Photo of Daughters Sharing Sweet Sister Moment in Matching Tutus

Sister, sister!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared an adorable snap of her daughters, Lily Grace Victoria, 3, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 19 months, on Tuesday.

The photo serves as a rare sighting of the girls, who stand next to a large window looking out onto stately ivy-covered brick walls. In the image, big sister Lily Grace gives Teddy a smooch on the cheek, and both girls wear cute pink tutus, surrounded by their stuffed animals.

It’s possible that the one or both of the mini heiresses had just finished a dance class, as Hilton Rothschild, 35, shared a photo of Lily Grace’s first ballet class last September.

“Taking a break from #NYFW to take this little one to her first ballet class ☺️” Hilton Rothschild captioned the photo, which showed her helping Lily Grace put on her ballet shoes.

The businesswoman has been cultivating a love for the ballet in her girls since before they were born — in 2017, she showed off her baby bump shortly before Teddy was born, at a night out at the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Gala at Lincoln Center.

The mother of two also loves playing dress-up with her girls — her clothing line with Tolani even includes a mini-me collection.

“Since I was a little girl, I always envisioned dressing up with my little girl, and I feel like moms love a twinning moment,” she told PEOPLE Now back in February.

She also revealed why she keeps photos of her daughters shared online to a minimum: “I just think, do they really need a thousand pictures of themselves in diapers on the internet? You know, maybe they don’t want that. And I will respect that.”

“I don’t know… let them choose,” she said.

Speaking about what it was like once there were two kids running around her home instead of one, Hilton Rothschild said, “I think I’m probably a bit more tired now, because with my first one I used to nap when she napped — now, there’s no breaks.”

“But also, so much more relaxed,” the fashion designer added. “With the first one, you’re just so nervous about everything.”