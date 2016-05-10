Nicky Hilton Rothschild Is Ready for Motherhood: 'I'm Feeling Great!'

The heiress is expecting her first child with husband James Rothschild in July

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is staying busy as she counts down the days until the birth of her first child — a baby girl!

The heiress spoke to PEOPLE about impending motherhood at the Annual FIT Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Monday.

“I’m feeling great, really good,” says Hilton Rothschild, 32, who wore a Dennis Basso-designed floor-length gown that was decorated with sheer flowers and accentuated her growing baby bump. “I’m doing the nursery right now.”

She adds: “I like it classic and simple and pretty … It’s a unisex look.”

Hilton Rothschild also shares that even now, just under two months away from her due date, you won’t find her shopping in the maternity section.

“My husband asked, ‘Is this a maternity dress?’ and I said, ‘No,’ ” she explains. “I’ve just been buying clothes that are just a couple of sizes up, and they work.”

Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild, a British banker, announced they were expecting in January. The pair, who were married at Kensington Palace in July, had initially planned to keep the baby’s sex a secret, according to Hilton Rothschild’s sister Paris Hilton, but have since revealed they’re expecting a daughter.

Paris also spoke to PEOPLE at Monday’s event, sharing that her entire family is having trouble containing their excitement about their new addition.

“I cannot wait,” she says. “The baby is going to be so beautiful, and I’m so excited to be an aunt for my first time.”

Paris, 35, continues: “Everybody cannot wait for the baby to come. [Nicky’s] due around the first week in July. I’ll be in Ibiza, but I’m definitely going to have to fly home for that. It’s going to be a really exciting moment.”