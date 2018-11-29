Nicky Hilton Rothschild Makes Rare Appearance with Her Two Daughters at N.Y.C. Event

Three’s company!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild brought along the cutest dates to the GOOD+ Foundation‘s latest toy drive: her two adorable daughters.

The heiress, who hosted the event in New York City on Tuesday, was seen posing by a colorful wall of plush animals with her girls Lily-Grace Victoria, 2, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, who turns 1 on Dec. 20.

In the sweet images, Hilton Rothschild knelt with her younger daughter — who was wearing an adorable red-and-green holiday sweater — perched on her lap, while Lily-Grace, in a pink Nutcracker-themed sweater with a white collar and matching pants, sat on the ground by the duo’s side.

Nicky Hilton with daughters Teddy and Lily-Grace Rommel Demano/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Sharing a proud moment from her life in September, Hilton Rothschild (a longtime fan of ballet!) revealed that her 2-year-old daughter was enrolling in her first class.

Revealing the news on Instagram, the fashion designer shared a photograph of Lily-Grace wearing a pale-pink ballerina outfit, matching ballet shoes and a pink bow in her hair.

Hilton Rothschild captioned the cute snap, “Taking a break from #NYFW to take this little one to her first ballet class ☺️,” and shared a second similar image to her Instagram Story.

Opening up about how unique the experience of raising her girls has been, the mother of two told PEOPLE in April, “It’s very interesting. You definitely see the difference.”

“There’s a Paris and a Nicky. The younger one is the quiet, shy one, and my older, Lily-Grace, is the more outgoing, loud sister,” Hilton Rothschild added.

She also explained that although her daughters are still very young, it’s fun to be “watching them grow every single day” and “you can see their personalities already at this age.”