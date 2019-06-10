Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband James and Their Two Daughters

The Rothschild gang is all here!

On Sunday, Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her family of four — including husband James Rothschild, 41, and their daughters, Lily-Grace, 2, and Teddy, 18 months — bonding on a hammock outside.

The family photo got a response from several other relatives on Instagram, including Kathy Hilton, Nicky’s mother, who commented with several heart emojis, and added a second comment, writing, “Wow!” followed by additional hearts.

Farrah Aldjufrie, oldest daughter of Kathy’s sister and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, also commented with heart emojis over seeing her the cute snap.

Hilton Rothschild, who married James in 2015 in London, England, has rarely shared photos of her family over the years, and typically keeps her daughters away from the public spotlight.

However, in November, the mom of two brought her girls for a rare public outing to a GOOD+ Foundation‘s toy drive, snapping photos with Lily-Grace and Teddy wearing their holiday-themed sweaters.

Opening up about how unique the experience of raising her girls has been, the mother of two told PEOPLE in April of how her daughters’ personalities compare to those of her and sister Paris Hilton.

“It’s very interesting. You definitely see the difference.There’s a Paris and a Nicky. The younger one is the quiet, shy one, and my older, Lily-Grace, is the more outgoing, loud sister,” Hilton Rothschild added.

She also explained that although her daughters are still very young, it’s fun to be “watching them grow every single day” and “you can see their personalities already at this age.”

Nicky Hilton

In 2018, Hilton Rothschild launched her Nicky Hilton x Tolani Mommy + Me collection, which she told PEOPLE was inspired by her dreams of dressing up her own daughter one day.

“I’ve always wanted to do a mommy and me collection since I was a little girl — I just dreamed of it,” she told PEOPLE in 2018, adding that “comfort and style” were her top priorities. “I love fashion design and I always dreamed of having a daughter and being able to dress her up.”

The hardest part of motherhood? “Making both of them happy,” Hilton Rothschild added. “Sleep — lack of sleep! The morning is a bit challenging. My husband is getting ready for work and they both want to be held, they both want breakfast, so it’s just a bit challenging.”