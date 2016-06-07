"There are lots of vintage cat motifs and prints ... I'm trying to do it all myself!" the heiress tells PEOPLE of her baby girl's nursery

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Dishes on Her Baby Girl's Nursery: 'I'm Trying to Do It All Myself!'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild may be nearing her due date, but the mama-to-be is showing no signs of slowing down.

At the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, the 32-year-old heiress shared some details about her baby girl’s nursery.

“I love cats,” Hilton Rothschild told PEOPLE. “So there are lots of vintage cat motifs and prints — I’ve been online and I’m trying to do it all myself!”

Hilton Rothschild recently celebrated her second baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria New York’s Waldorf Towers, an event hosted by big sister Paris Hilton.

“It was nice having all of my friends from high school there — old friends, new friends, family, my mother’s friends,” she says. “It was just a nice girls’ day!”

This was the second shower for Hilton Rothschild, who announced in January that she’s expecting her first child with husband James Rothschild in early July. The first shower was held in May at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, alongside her proud parents Richard and Kathy Hilton.

Hilton Rothschild says her mom is “very excited for her first grandchild,” while sister Paris, 35, previously told PEOPLE, “I can’t wait to be an aunt!”

And while the baby shower photos show the first-time mom glowing in white summer dresses, Hilton Rothschild tells PEOPLE she hasn’t purchased a new wardrobe to accommodate her growing bump.

“I’ve only bought one pair of pregnancy jeans, one pair of leggings and one pair of workout leggings,” she admits. “I’ve been borrowing a lot from my mother. The baby shower dress I wore [in New York] was her vintage Valentino.”

