Tiny Dancer! Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Daughter, 2, Dresses Up for Her 'First Ballet Class'

Could Lily-Grace Victoria be the star in the next production of The Nutcracker?

Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s 2-year-old little girl is picture-perfect in a new photograph shared by her mama on Instagram Monday, wearing a pale pink ballerina outfit, matching ballet shoes and a pink bow in her hair.

The mother-daughter duo are spending some time together in the 34-year-old heiress’ N.Y.C. penthouse apartment, while she enjoys a breather from the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week.

Hilton Rothschild captioned the cute snap, “Taking a break from #NYFW to take this little one to her first ballet class ☺️,” and shared a second similar image to her Instagram Story.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and daughter Lily-Grace Nicky Hilton/Instagram

Hilton Rothschild is a longtime fan of the ballet. Two months ahead of her second daughter Teddy Marilyn‘s Dec. 20 birth, the fashion designer stepped out to attend the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Gala.

The then-mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a stunning red strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and cradled her belly for a glamorous solo moment, writing alongside her photo, “A night at the ballet.”

Summer may be in its final stretch, but Lily-Grace certainly has some memories to keep her dreaming about the season — including a trip to the Museum of Ice Cream and a Minnie Mouse-themed bash her mom threw for her second birthday in July.

Both Minnie and Mickey Mouse made appearances at the sweet party, which grandmother Kathy Hilton and Jaclyn Smith both attended. The cheerful decor — which made good use of those signature ears and polka-dot bow — included a balloon arch from OC Balloon Bar, flowers from Bloom Box and desserts from Simply Sweet.

“Putting the final touches on Lily-Grace’s birthday party 🎉,” Hilton Rothschild shared with her followers in one photo, also posting a separate gallery of pro shots by Camraface.