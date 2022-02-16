Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gives 'Bridgerton Vibes' While Cradling Baby Bump During NYFW
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is showing off her baby bump and her Bridgerton style in her latest look at New York Fashion Week.
The 38-year-old heiress and fashion designer, who's expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild, shared a new photo cradling her baby bump on Instagram before attending the Markarian runway show.
She posed for a mirror selfie wearing a light blue floral dress with a matching hair bow and heels before pairing the look with a striped coat.
"Bridgerton vibes 👒," Hilton Rothschild captioned the post, referring to the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama on Netflix.
Hilton Rothschild and her financier husband will welcome their third child during the summer of 2022, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE last month.
The French Sole designer debuted her baby bump in a Feb. 2 Instagram post, wearing a black dress that hugged her stomach.
In the photo, Hilton Rothschild posed in front of a floral wall while cradling her stomach. Her dress featured a sweetheart neckline adorned with jewels.
"They say the best things in life come in threes. 👶👶👶," she wrote.
Earlier this week, Hilton Rothschild said she "maybe" won't find out the sex of the baby ahead of his or her birth, on the advice of mom Kathy Hilton.
"My mom's very old-fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out,' " she told E! News during NYFW.
The mom of daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, also said she feels "pretty prepared," given that she has had two children already.
"I do have to start getting the room ready," she added.