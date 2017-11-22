Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Has Pink and Blue Cakes at Tea Party-Themed Baby Shower

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who is expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild, was thrown an extravagant baby shower on Tuesday at her mother Katy Hilton's mansion in Bel Air, California

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who is expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild, was thrown an extravagant baby shower on Tuesday at her mother Katy Hilton‘s mansion in Bel Air, California — complete with pink and blue cakes to cover all her bases.

The 34-year-old heiress has vowed wait until her baby’s birth to find out the sex, telling PEOPLE on Nov. 3 that she and Rothschild have no preference on a boy or a girl and have even decorated the nursery “all neutral.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have preferences. “I did love having a sister,” she said of her own childhood.

Of course, her sister Paris Hilton was by Nicky’s side at Tuesday’s shower, helping document much of the party’s details on social media.

In addition to the pink and blue buttercream cakes, the clear dining room table at the event was overflowing with delicious desserts — from towers of macaroons and plates of cupcakes to bowls of candy and platters of fruit tarts.

There were sultry options too in finger sandwiches, which went perfectly with the tea party-theme (and its spread of tea selections). Pink lemonade was also served.

Adding to the decor were a dozen or so floral bouquets, a pink Christmas tree, and the phrase “a baby is brewing” which topped off its tablescape.

Guests — including Nicky’s brother Barron Hilton’s fiancée Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star (and Nicky’s aunt) Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel — all wore garden party attire. Nicky showed off her growing baby bump in a floral patterned empire waist maternity dress, while Paris, 36, popped in a sweet dress and cardigan (both in her signature pink color, naturally). Kathy, 58, looked bright a white blouse and baby blue skirt while Von Walderdoff played it neutral in a tan-colored dress.

Nicky’s 16-month-old daughter Lily-Grace Victoria also made and appearance, in a yellow-patterned pajama set.

As Nicky told PEOPLE, Lily-Grace already has her big sister credentials on lock despite being “too young” at the moment to understand the significance of her mom’s growing tummy.

“I think she’ll be really sweet,” Nicky said, when asked how Lily-Grace will react when her sibling arrives. “She doesn’t have a jealous bone in her body. When I hold other babies, she doesn’t care. She’s very sweet.”