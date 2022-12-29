Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland

Nicky Hilton Rothschild put together a magical Disneyland trip for her little girl's birthday.

On Wednesday, the fashion designer shared rare family photos from her visit to the happiest place on Earth in celebration of daughter Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn's fifth birthday. Joined by husband James Rothschild and oldest daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, the family posed at the theme park, enjoying the magic of the many rides and attractions.

"Happiest birthday at the happiest place on earth! 🏰✨," Hilton Rothschild captioned the photo carousel, which shows the family dressed in casual attire to take on the theme park.

Along with aunt Paris Hilton, the girls posed with Disney princesses and rode the tea cups as a family. Not pictured is the youngest Rothschild, the couple's 5-month-old son whose name has yet to be shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the fashion designer shared scenes from decorating her home for the holidays with her family.

"Sunday," she captioned the series of photos on Instagram, the first of which featured the mom of three posing next to a very tall Christmas tree.

The next photo showed Lily carefully situating tiny Christmas stockings as she placed them on the fireplace in front of her, which was already decorated with different nutcrackers.

Another photo showed Teddy sitting on the floor with her baby brother in front of a giant white teddy bear printed with blue stars.

Nicky Rothschild Instagram

Hilton Rothschild's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. She announced her baby boy's arrival in early July, though she hasn't shared the details of his birth at the time.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

The French Sole fashion designer's parents, Kathy and Rick, were the first to reveal the exciting news that the couple would be welcoming a boy earlier this year while attending the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

"It's our first… grandson so we're very excited," Kathy told Extra, with Rick adding, "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."