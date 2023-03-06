Nicky Hilton Opens Up About Her Daughters' Clothes: 'Children Should Dress Like Children'

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is a busy and devoted mom who also feels it's important for her children to grow up understanding that it's okay to pursue her passion for design.

"Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle," Hilton Rothschild, 39, tells PEOPLE. "But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning."

The designer of apparel and accessories was in Palm Beach Saturday to showcase her Nicky Hilton x French Sole limited edition footwear collection with Alice + Olivia. She was accompanied at the in-store event by her close friend/Alice + Olivia owner Stacey Bendet, also a mom.

"Ten years ago, it was a challenge seeing mom's work and establishing equal parenting, but things are changing for the better," Bendet tells PEOPLE in reference to her friend's comments.

Hilton Rothschild shares her three children, Lily-Grace Victoria, 6½, Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and an 8-month-old son, whose name has not yet been shared, with husband James Rothschild, 37.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Dressed beautifully in a long pink floral spaghetti strap dress from Alice + Olivia, Hilton Rothschild says one of the things she loves the most about being a fashion-oriented mom is dressing her children.

"My daughters like the colors pink and purple now, and they are girly girls in the sense that they love fashion and dressing up," Hilton Rothschild says.

"My youngest daughter used to tell me that her favorite color was gray. Thankfully that has changed!"

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

The designer is savoring the years that she can select the outfits for her children. She wants to dress them like kids because they grow up fast enough, noting that she's not a fan of children being dressed like adults before their time.

"There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she says. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can."

Both daughters gave their mom the seal of approval on her new swimwear line for Sun House Children. Hilton Rothschild designed a line of resort wear for kids in florals, pastels and bows, some of her favorite things.

The designer and Bendet, both philanthropists, are ready to start another fashion collaboration for 2024 which will benefit LifeWay Network, whose mission is to combat human trafficking.

The Palm Beach event at Alice + Olivia featuring Hilton Rothschild's ballet flats in colors like pink, purple, white and brown, will donate 10% of the event's proceeds to the Benefit Selfless Love Foundation which transforms the lives of foster children.