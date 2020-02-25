Nicky Hilton Rothschild Makes Rare Appearance with Her Daughters at Party with Kevin Jonas' Kids

For many moms, the days of blacklit clubs are behind them – but on Monday, a group of celebrity moms brought their kids to the blacklight bash, complete with DJ, light-up cotton candy and glowing hair extensions.

Of course, the signature drink was lemonade and the passed apps were chicken fingers and PB&J, because it was a glow-in-the-dark party thrown by L.O.L. Surprise! in celebration of their O.M.G. Lights dolls. In attendance was Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who brought along her daughters Lily-Grace and Teddy for a rare public appearance, as well as Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, who supervised daughters Alena and Valentina as they got blacklight-ready manis and tucked into the light-up cotton candy (plus more influencer moms including Eva Chen and Stacy Bendet).

Rothschild, 36, who shares Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 2, with husband James, rarely posts photos of her daughters’ faces on social media, but seemed to enjoy doing the art activities and walking the catwalk with the girls at the L.O.L. Surprise event. She recently spoke to PEOPLE about balancing her work (including designing a line of shoes for French Sole) with motherhood, noting that it’s not always easy to get the mix right.

“I think all moms suffer from mom guilt,” she said. “I think we could all do better at that and it’s important to still do the things you love. Don’t let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance.”

“Whenever I do work trips, I’ll feel guilty about leaving the children,” Rothschild added. “But at the same time, I think it’s also setting a good example for your children about working on what you’re passionate about. I want to lead by example.”

She also knows more than the average mom about being a sister in the spotlight, thanks to her close relationship with her very public sister Paris Hilton, 393. And she says she sees elements of her own sister dynamic in her daughters.

“It’s very interesting. You definitely see the difference. There’s a Paris and a Nicky. The younger one is the quiet, shy one, and my older, Lily-Grace, is the more outgoing, loud sister,” Hilton Rothschild has said.

Kevin Jonas, 32, (who, as a member of the Jonas brothers, is also no stranger to celebrity sibling dynamics) came to the event during a break from his worldwide tour with his brothers. He and Danielle, 33, celebrated their 10 year anniversary in December, and are parents to daughters Alena Rose, 5 and Valentina Angelina, 3. The singer shared a cute video of the girls walking the catwalk to his Instagram stories.