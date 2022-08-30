Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Her Kids Together to Celebrate Baby Boy Turning 2 Months Old

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James welcomed a baby boy in early July, joining the couple's daughters Teddy, 4, and Lily-Grace, 6

Published on August 30, 2022 04:58 PM
Nicky Hilton Shares New Photos of Her Baby Boy to Celebrate Him Turning 2 Months
Photo: Nicky Rothschild/Instagram

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a glimpse at life as a family of five.

On Tuesday, Hilton Rothschild, 38, shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her baby boy, now 8 weeks old. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name.

"2 months 🎂," she captioned the set of photos. The first photo shows the fashion designer holding her son as daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, sit on either side of her, leaning in to give their baby brother a kiss.

The photos also show the baby boy gripping one of Hilton Rothschild's fingers and a snap of her holding up a baby blue onesie that reads "My first Oscar de la Renta."

There's also a photo of the infant dressed in a onesie gifted by aunt Paris Hilton. It includes some of the reality star's signature phrases like "that's hot" and "loves it," with one spot reading "Love, Aunt Paris."

Hilton Rothschild shared the first photos of her baby boy late last month. The infant rested on her chest wearing a Marie-Chantal Angel Wing Pointelle Sleepsuit that was featured in a 2021 Mother's day throwback photo Nicky posted on Instagram from when one of her girls was an infant.

"Baby bliss 🫧," she captioned the shot with her newborn.

The second photo, shared on her Instagram Story, showed Nicky holding the camera directly above herself, smiling as her baby boy's arms stretched up toward her.

Hilton Rothschild's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. She announced welcoming her baby boy in early July, though she hasn't shared the details of his birth at the time.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

The French Sole fashion designer's parents, Kathy and Rick, were the first to reveal the exciting news that the couple would be welcoming a boy earlier this year while attending the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

"It's our first… grandson so we're very excited," Kathy told Extra, with Rick adding, "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."

