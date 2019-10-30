Why Nicky Hilton Rothschild Has to 'Hide' Designer Bags from Her Daughters: 'It's Dangerous'

Like mother, like daughters!

In a conversation with PEOPLE Tuesday evening at the 4th Annual WWD Honors in New York City, Nicky Hilton Rothschild revealed that her girls Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 22 months, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 3, have followed in her footsteps with a healthy appreciation for high fashion.

“They are definitely going into my closet, taking all the shoes down, trying them on. They’re into shoes and bags,” said the heiress, 36, joking that the sisters’ habit is “dangerous for my Judith Leiber collection.”

But Teddy and Lily-Grace are also still toddlers — meaning they aren’t quite ready to use the bags (which retail from $595 to over $4,000, according to the Judith Lieber website) as intended.

“I had to hide them all the way at the top because they were ripping them down, and all the crystals come off,” Hilton Rothschild told PEOPLE.

Halloween is this Thursday, and Teddy and Lily-Grace already have their costumes picked out. Fittingly, they’re going as sisters — ones even the most casual Disney fan would recognize.

“I have a Frozen-obsessed family,” Hilton Rothschild admitted. “So my oldest will be [Queen] Elsa, and my little one will be Princess Anna.”

While the mother of two told PEOPLE she doesn’t see any mom-shaming on her social media accounts, she also explained that she doesn’t share images of her daughters often (and rarely of their faces, when she does) because she “like(s) having privacy.”

“And we live in this age where everyone has a hundred pictures of themselves on the internet,” Hilton Rothschild added. “It’s babies, and maybe my children don’t want that.”

Lily-Grace turned 3 this summer at a very special bash themed after one of her favorite television shows, Peppa Pig, complete with pink streamers, balloons, cupcakes, cake pops, a bubble artist, a bounce house — and even a visit from Queen Elsa and Peppa herself!

Also making an appearance? Instagram’s arguably most famous twins, Mila and Emma Stauffer, who posed with Hilton Rothschild for a photo op. (The twins celebrate a birthday themselves soon, turning 5 on Halloween.)

“Peppa 🐷 party time! 🎈🎈🎈🎈,” the proud mom captioned her collection of images from the outdoor bash.