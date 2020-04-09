Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter's Whimsical Room as She Searches for Easter Bunny

She’s a few days ahead of the game, but Nicky Rothschild Hilton‘s daughter is already keeping her eye out for the Easter Bunny.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer gave her followers a sneak-peek at the inside of 2-year-old Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn‘s room, which features a whimsical painting and an adorable half-crescent window, perfectly-sized for the toddler.

Teddy’s too-cute room boasts warm colors of light green, pink and white, which match her white bedspread and pink pillow stitched with her name.

In the photo, Teddy is seen wearing a blue pajama set as she kneels on the ground to peer out the window. “Morning search for the Easter Bunny 🐇,” the mom of two captioned the shot.

Many of Hilton Rothschild’s followers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the sweet photo. “So precious,” one user wrote.

“This is the cutest thing ever 😩❤️,” added model Madison Headrick.

Actress Bijou Phillips added, “Sooooo cute!!! 💖💖💖.”

The post marks a rare occurrence for Hilton Rothschild, 36, who shares Lily-Grace Victoria, 4, and Teddy with husband James Rothschild, as she seldom shares photos of her daughters’ faces on social media.

In February, she brought her daughters to an L.O.L. Surprise! event in N.Y.C., where they looked adorable in matching outfits.

Last year, Hilton Rothschild revealed to PEOPLE why she keeps photos of her daughters shared online to a minimum.

“I just think, do they really need a thousand pictures of themselves in diapers on the internet? You know, maybe they don’t want that. And I will respect that,” she said of keeping them out of the public eye.

“I don’t know … let them choose,” she added.