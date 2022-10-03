Nicky Hilton's Daughter Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Museum of Ice Cream for Charity Event

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is teaching her daughter about the importance of helping others.

The fashion designer, 38, recently attended the first-ever Young Hearts Friends Fest in support of God's Love We Deliver at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City, bringing her 4-year-old daughter Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn along for the fun.

In a video captured at the event, Teddy smiles with her mom for a photo while happily holding an ice cream cone. She wears a name tag that reads, "Vanilla Teddy" and dons an adorable white lace dress and pearl headband.

"As the mother of three young children, it's so important to me to teach giving back at a young age and bringing them to events like this and explaining why we're here," Hilton Rothschild says in the clip.

"We're selling tickets so we can help people and feed people," she explains. "It's so special and we're here for such a great cause."

Last month, Hilton Rothschild shared an Instagram photo carousel full of photos of her new baby boy, now 3 months. Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild have yet to share their son's name.

"2 months 🎂," she captioned the set of photos. The first photo showed the fashion designer holding her son as daughters Teddy, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, sat on either side of her, leaning in to give their baby brother a kiss.

The photos also showed the baby boy gripping one of Hilton Rothschild's fingers and a snap of her holding up a baby blue onesie that reads "My first Oscar de la Renta."

Hilton Rothschild shared the first photos of her baby boy in August. The infant rested on her chest wearing a Marie-Chantal Angel Wing Pointelle Sleepsuit that was featured in a 2021 Mother's day throwback photo Nicky posted on Instagram from when one of her girls was an infant.

"Baby bliss 🫧," she captioned the shot with her newborn.

Hilton Rothschild's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. She announced welcoming her baby boy in early July, though she hasn't shared the details of his birth.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"