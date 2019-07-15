Nicky Hilton Rothschild Says Childbirth Was 'Not Scary' After Initially Being Terrified

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is encouraging moms-to-be who are afraid of childbirth that it’s not as scary as it may seem.

The heiress and mom to daughters Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 18 months, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 3, stopped by PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real studios to talk about how the experience of delivering her babies was initially one of her biggest fears until she realized how the beauty of the experience outweighed anything else.

“It’s not that scary,” says Hilton Rothschild, 35. “Childbirth and the dentist are the two things that scare me the most in life and I was so scared, but it was really not scary.”

“It’s a beautiful thing and then it’s over like that,” she continues of her experience, “and then you have this beautiful child in your arms.”

The mother of two says Lily-Grace — who was a few months away from celebrating her third birthday at the time of the interview — is “getting to that age where she doesn’t like the diaper.”

“She rips it off,” Hilton Rothschild tells PEOPLE. “So at nighttime now, I’m having to put little shorts on over her diapers to keep the diapers on.”

That challenge doesn’t compare to the difficultly of taking plane trips with her children — something the socialite admits is “probably one of my least favorite things in the world.”

“Not enjoyable for anyone involved,” she says. “And then you have people looking at you and giving you death looks and you’re just like, ‘No one’s suffering more than me, come on, give me a break!’ “

The payoff is all worth it, though. In fact, Hilton Rothschild’s proudest feeling as a parent is the fact that her young daughters have already mastered politeness.

“They say ‘Please,’ ‘Thank you,’ ‘You’re welcome,’ ‘God bless you,’ ” she raves. “They have very, very good manners, which makes me happy.”