Nicky Hilton Celebrates 'Baby's First Easter' with 9-Month-Old Son and Family

Nicky Hilton Rothschild enjoyed time with her little ones for Easter.

The mom of three, 39, marked the holiday with a cute gallery on Instagram Sunday.

In the snaps, she cuddled with her 9-month-old son, whose name she has not publicly shared yet. She donned a spring-themed dress complete with florals and ruffles.

She also gave fans a peek at her decor, adding a photo of fun Easter baskets to make the occasion complete.

Along with her son, Hilton Rothschild shares daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, with husband James Rothschild, 37, whom she married in 2015.

It looked like the family enjoyed the day to the fullest as Hilton Rothschild also posted a photo of Easter eggs.

The festivities also featured a quilted pillow with Lily-Grace's name on it.

"🐣Baby's first Easter🐣," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, her sister Paris Hilton, 42, swooned over the images and wrote, "😍😍😍😍" to which Nicky replied, "miss you 😽😽😽"

Last month, Hilton Rothschild spoke with PEOPLE about how important it is for her children to grow up understanding that it's okay to pursue her passion for design.

"Balancing my kids with my fashion design business is a never-ending battle," the busy and devoted mom said. "But it's important to set the right example for the children from the beginning."

"My daughters like the colors pink and purple now, and they are girly girls in the sense that they love fashion and dressing up," Hilton Rothschild said.

"My youngest daughter used to tell me that her favorite color was gray. Thankfully that has changed!"

The designer is savoring the years that she can select the outfits for her children. She wants to dress them like kids because they grow up fast enough, noting that she's not a fan of children being dressed like adults before their time.

"There is such a short window that kids can enjoy being young," she said. "I think children should dress like children. And I will enjoy dressing my children as long as I can."