Nicky Hilton Celebrates Baby No. 3 with Blue-Themed Baby Shower

"Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle," Nicky Hilton wrote alongside photos of her baby shower for her third child

Stacey Bendet hosted a baby shower for Nicky Hilton on Friday, May 6th in at a private residence in Manhattan.

Nicky Hilton is ready to be a mom of three!

The pregnant fashion designer, 38, and sister Paris Hilton, 41, celebrated Nicky's third child, a baby boy, with an all things blue baby shower, hosted by Paris, alice + olivia founder Stacey Bendet, and beauty entrepreneur Tina Chen Craig.

For the occasion, Nicky wore alice + olivia's Charlise dress in powder blue. The piece was originally made for Paris's November wedding to Carter Reum.

Nicky shared moments from the festivities in an Instagram carousel on Monday, beginning with a photo of her holding her baby bump as she poses with Paris. Another snap features Nicky and Paris smiling with Bendet and Craig. Nicky also stands solo in a photo that shows off the decor of blue balloons and various-sized blue teddy bears. The theme included huge blue balloons, matching cake pops, and a bear-shaped cake with fluffy frosting.

"Showered with so much love at baby boy's sprinkle.🧸💙🍼," Nicky captioned the photos, which ended with her daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5½, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, whom she shares with her husband James Rothschild –– indulging in sweet treats, and a snap of an adorable girl hiding under a life-size teddy bear.

Paris also celebrated the occasion with an Instagram carousel of sweet photos of her, Nicky, Bendet, and Chen.

"Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis @NickyHilton 👶🏼 with my fellow hostesses @TinaChenCraig & @AliceAndOlivia! 🥰 Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!" Paris wrote alongside the snaps.

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Nicky and her husband of nearly seven years were expecting their third child together. They will welcome the little guy in the summer of 2022.

In February 2020, the soon-to-be mom of three opened up to PEOPLE about parenting, sharing the biggest lesson she's learned since becoming a mother.

"Patience and being the best version of yourself — I've learned that with children, it's not what you say, it's what you do," she said.

