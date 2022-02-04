The rapper shares her baby boy, whom she nicknamed Papa Bear, with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Made Her 'See More Good in the Universe': 'I'm So Blessed'

Nicki Minaj has become a new person since welcoming her baby boy.

The 39-year-old rapper appeared on Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and opened up about motherhood and her 16-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

When host James Corden asked Minaj if becoming a mother changed her, the Grammy winner quickly responded, "Of course, yes."

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe. It makes you more of a forgiving person," the "Barbie Tingz" artist explained on the show.

"When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed," she continued. "I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.' "

Minaj then reflected on how much her son has grown and how hilariously curious he is.

"He's just walking around and telling everybody, grown adults, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' " she told Corden.

"If I'm feeding him his food and take too long with the next spoon, he's like 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' I'm like, what are YOU doing?" Minaj added with a laugh. "And he repeats everything now so a couple of times I feel like we might've heard him say something a little crazy."

The new mom gave fans their first look at her son's face last January, sharing a few snapshots of her baby boy.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ," she captioned a loving tribute. In one sweet snap, her baby even wore a "Papa Bear" necklace, in a nod to her affectionate nickname for him.

"Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on," she added. "Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

Minaj gave birth to her baby on Sept. 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE. She later revealed the sex of her new addition while raving about entering motherhood.