The rapper said last week that she is "so grateful and in love with" her baby boy

Nicki Minaj Gives First Glimpse of Son While Marking 1-Year Wedding Anniversary with Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is showing off her baby boy's tiny foot!

Marking her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Kenneth Petty, the "Anaconda" rapper, 37, shared a sweet close-up snapshot of her 3-week-old son's foot. "Happy Anniversary, my love ♥️," she captioned the post.

Minaj revealed the news that she and Petty had tied the knot on October 21, 2019, with a video on Instagram at the time, showing matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black-and-white baseball caps with "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front.

Keeping it simple, she captioned the brief clip, "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19" — referencing her new official name.

The artist then announced that she was expecting her first child with Petty in July, alongside a series of glam snapshots featuring the singer baring her baby bump on Instagram.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me," wrote Minaj.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love," she added. "My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈"

The handwritten card from mom-of-three Beyoncé read, "Onika, Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family. B," while another note from parents-of-four Kim Kardashian and Kanye West read, "Congrats! We love you! Kim + Kanye."

In her pregnancy announcement photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

"#Preggers 💛," Minaj captioned the first image of her cradling her belly, writing to accompany the third (which showed Minaj lounging on a pink couch): "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛"

The happy news came nine months after she and Petty tied the knot and 10 months after Minaj announced her intention to retire to instead focus on her family. "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE," she wrote on Twitter at the time.